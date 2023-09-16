Based on our computer model, the Southern Jaguars will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Ace W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-15.1) 48.8 Southern 32, Alabama A&M 17

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 12.0 20.5 14.0 27.0 10.0 14.0 Alabama A&M 32.0 30.0 51.0 13.0 13.0 47.0

