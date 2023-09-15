Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Russell County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Opelika High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.