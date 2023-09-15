Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you live in Randolph County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Wadley High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
