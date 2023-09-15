We have 2023 high school football competition in Monroe County, Alabama this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

J. F. Shields High School at McIntosh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: McIntosh, AL

McIntosh, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe Academy at W.S. Neal High School