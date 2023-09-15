In Macon County, Alabama, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Notasulga High School at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at Reeltown High School