Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Lawrence County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Lawrence County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hatton High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Moulton, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.