High school football is happening this week in Escambia County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Escambia County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe Academy at W.S. Neal High School