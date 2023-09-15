If you live in DeKalb County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylvania High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Fyffe High School