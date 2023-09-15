Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school football competition in Dallas County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Selma High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Dallas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plantersville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadowview Christian School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.