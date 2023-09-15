High school football competition in Dallas County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Dallas County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Selma High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montevallo High School at Dallas County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plantersville, AL

Plantersville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowview Christian School at Evangel Christian Academy