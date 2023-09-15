Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Crenshaw County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Lanett High School at Highland Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Highland Home, AL

Highland Home, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Horseshoe Bend High School at Luverne High School