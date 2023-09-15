Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Covington County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Opp High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Choctaw High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Florala, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Bullock County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
