Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Cherokee County, Alabama this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Section High School at Sand Rock School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Sand Rock, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylesville High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.