If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Chambers County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Chambers County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Cornerstone Christian School at Springwood School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lanett, AL

Lanett, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanett High School at Highland Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Highland Home, AL

Highland Home, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Wellborn High School