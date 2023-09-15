How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, who meet on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 282 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (852 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best mark in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Elder is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Elder will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Luis Ortiz
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-8
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Aaron Nola
