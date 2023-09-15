We have 2023 high school football competition in Autauga County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Autauga County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Prattville High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

Conference: 7A
How to Stream: Watch Here

The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL Conference: 1A

Conference: 1A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Billingsley School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

Conference: 1A
How to Stream: Watch Here

