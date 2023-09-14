Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Marshall County, Alabama this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Susan Moore High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Priceville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Vinemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Vinemont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
