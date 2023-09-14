Maria Mateas has a match against Emma Navarro coming up next in the Abierto Guadalajara round of 64. Mateas currently has +20000 odds to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Mateas at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Mateas' Next Match

On Monday, September 18 at 1:00 PM ET, in the round of 64 of the the Abierto Guadalajara, Mateas will play Navarro, after defeating Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5.

Mateas Stats

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Mateas defeated No. 198-ranked Stevanovic, 6-3, 7-5.

In two tournaments over the past year, Mateas is yet to win a title, and her record is 2-1.

Mateas is 2-0 on hard courts over the past year.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Mateas has played 23.0 games per match. She won 58.0% of them.

On hard courts, Mateas has played two matches over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.

