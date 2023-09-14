Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodlawn High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hoover High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
