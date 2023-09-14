If you live in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Woodlawn High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hoover High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 15

6:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 6A

Hueytown High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

Homewood High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Calera, AL

Calera, AL Conference: 6A

Tarrant High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hamilton, AL

Hamilton, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 6A

Thompson High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Calera, AL

Calera, AL Conference: 6A

Vestavia Hills High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Hayden High School