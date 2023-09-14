After reaching the semifinals at the San Diego Open (before being eliminated by Sofia Kenin in her last match), Emma Navarro will begin play in the Abierto Guadalajara against Maria Mateas in the round of 64. Navarro has +2800 odds to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Navarro at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Navarro's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara, on Monday, September 18 (at 1:00 PM ET), Navarro will meet Mateas.

Navarro is currently listed at -1100 to win her next matchup against Mateas.

Navarro Stats

Navarro is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the San Diego Open, at the hands of No. 93-ranked Kenin, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Navarro has not won any of her 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 19-15.

In eight hard-court tournaments over the past year, Navarro is 10-8 in matches.

Navarro has played 21.0 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Navarro, in 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.2 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

Navarro, over the past year, has won 62.4% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.

Navarro has been victorious in 56.9% of her service games on hard courts and 42.2% of her return games over the past year.

