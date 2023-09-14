Elmore County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wetumpka High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Selma High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowndes Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Demopolis High School at Marbury High School