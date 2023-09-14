We have 2023 high school football action in Butler County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kinston High School at Georgiana School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Greenville High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Pleasant Home School