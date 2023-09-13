How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 281 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (848 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (16-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 250 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Strider is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season in this game.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 25 times this season entering this outing.
- In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Luis Ortiz
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-8
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristopher Sanchez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.