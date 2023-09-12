At +10000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 25 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 12.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

At home last season, the Titans were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped set the tone with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +2000 4 October 1 Bengals - +1200 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +15000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1800 15 December 17 Texans - +30000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +6600 17 December 31 @ Texans - +30000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.