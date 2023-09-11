Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (76 of 120), with at least two hits 31 times (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has had an RBI in 39 games this season (32.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .280 AVG .271 .342 OBP .317 .439 SLG .448 18 XBH 19 8 HR 9 32 RBI 26 49/18 K/BB 39/14 1 SB 0

