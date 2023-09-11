Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber and others in this matchup.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 115 walks and 94 RBI (104 total hits).
- He's slashed .200/.349/.484 on the year.
- Schwarber hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has collected 153 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.318/.465 slash line so far this season.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Padres
|Sep. 4
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
