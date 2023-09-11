Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (93-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on September 11.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (14-11) versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (15-5).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 85 out of the 128 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 74-31 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 826 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs TBA
