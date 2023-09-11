Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (94-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (78-65) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 11.
The Braves will give the ball to Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 86, or 66.7%, of the 129 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 79 of its 116 games, or 68.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (836) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|W 10-8
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs TBA
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Max Fried vs Jesús Luzardo
