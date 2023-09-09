The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cardinal will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 69.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Stanford matchup.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends

USC has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.

Stanford has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

USC & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the Pac-12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

