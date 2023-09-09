UAB vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UAB Blazers (1-0) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. UAB matchup.
UAB vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
UAB vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-258
|+210
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-255
|+205
|Tipico
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
