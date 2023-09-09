UAC opponents meet when the Tarleton State Texans (1-0) and the North Alabama Lions (1-1) play on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX).

Tarleton State sports the 64th-ranked defense this year (34 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with 52 points per game. In terms of total yards, North Alabama ranks 41st in the FCS (382.5 total yards per game) and 60th on the other side of the ball (386.5 total yards allowed per game).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

North Alabama Tarleton State 382.5 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 554 (15th) 386.5 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278 (31st) 201 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210 (21st) 181.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 336 yards (168 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .

Jalyn Daniels has rushed for 196 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has racked up 113 yards on 24 carries.

Takairee Kenebrew leads his squad with 172 receiving yards on five receptions with three touchdowns.

David Florence has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 55 yards (27.5 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden has racked up 48 reciving yards (24 ypg) this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has recorded 344 yards (344 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Derrel Kelley III, has carried the ball 18 times for 136 yards (136 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 19 times for 82 yards (82 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 25 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Darius Cooper's 96 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted zero times and has registered six receptions.

Dejuan Miller has hauled in two receptions totaling 81 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Omayebu has hauled in six receptions for 54 yards, an average of 54 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tarleton State or North Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.