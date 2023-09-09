Michael Harris II vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Harris II (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 50th in slugging.
- In 68.4% of his 117 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (10.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this year (26.5%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (37.6%), including 13 multi-run games (11.1%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|63
|.305
|AVG
|.279
|.343
|OBP
|.325
|.500
|SLG
|.432
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|37/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
