The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) will look to upset the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58 in the contest.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won one game against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

