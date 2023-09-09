The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1). The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina is averaging 345 yards per game on offense this season (90th in the FBS), and is allowing 417 yards per game (99th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Jacksonville State ranks 57th in the FBS (319.5 total yards per game) and 34th defensively (284 total yards allowed per game).

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -14 -115 -105 60.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Week 2 CUSA Betting Trends

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

In 11 games last year, Zion Webb threw for 1,737 yards (157.9 yards per game) while putting up 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 55.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he posted in the passing game, Webb added 645 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a runner, Anwar Lewis produced 820 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

As a receiver, Lewis totaled 13 receptions (on 12 targets) for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Matt LaRoche aided the offense by running for 627 yards (57 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

Ron Wiggins rushed for 461 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the ground game.

Wiggins had four receptions (0.4 per game) for 63 yards (5.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Hardie helped carry the defense with three tackles and 5.5 sacks in 11 games.

Kolbi Fuqua was on the field for 11 games, delivering two interceptions to go along with 2.5 sacks.

In 11 games, Jaylen Swain amassed three tackles, one TFL, and five sacks.

With 2.5 sacks to go along with eight tackles, Markail Benton made a big impact on D.

