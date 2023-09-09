The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) will battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Colorado vs. Nebraska?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado 38, Nebraska 18

Colorado 38, Nebraska 18 Colorado has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Buffaloes have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Nebraska lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cornhuskers have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (-2.5)



Colorado (-2.5) Colorado has covered the spread once this year.

Nebraska is undefeated against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 3.5 points fewer than the over/under of 58.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43 Implied Total AVG 25 25 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

