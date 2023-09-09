The California Golden Bears (1-0) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55 for this matchup.

Auburn ranks 41st in scoring defense this season (14 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 59 points per game. Things have been positive for Cal on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 669 total yards per game (fourth-best) and surrendering only 225 total yards per game (25th-best).

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Auburn vs Cal Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -6.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Robby Ashford threw for 1,613 yards (134.4 per game), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 49.2%.

Ashford also ran for 710 yards and seven TDs.

Tank Bigsby ran for 970 yards (80.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Bigsby scored zero touchdowns, with 30 receptions for 180 yards.

On the ground, Jarquez Hunter scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 675 yards (56.3 per game).

Hunter also had 17 receptions for 224 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games, Ja'Varrius Johnson had 26 catches for 493 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Derick Hall helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 47 tackles, seven TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games.

Colby Wooden compiled six sacks to go with seven TFL and 34 tackles in 12 games.

Owen Pappoe put up 2.5 sacks in addition to his three TFL, 68 tackles, and one interception a season ago.

Keionte Scott totaled one interception to go with 43 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games played.

