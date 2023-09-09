The Alabama Crimson Tide should come out on top in their matchup versus the Texas Longhorns at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Alabama vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (+7) Over (53.5) Alabama 29, Texas 26

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 75.0% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide have won once against the spread this season.

Alabama is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

One Crimson Tide game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Alabama games this season.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Longhorns have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Texas this year is 5.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 56.0 7.0 56.0 7.0 -- -- Texas 37.0 10.0 37.0 10.0 -- --

