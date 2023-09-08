With the college football season entering Week 2, the slate includes 14 games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Indiana State Sycamores at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 8 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Illinois Fighting Illini at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 8 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Peacock Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Michigan Wolverines 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Richmond Spiders at Michigan State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Charlotte 49ers at Maryland Terrapins 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Temple Owls at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

