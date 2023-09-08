Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Oddsmakers have not installed the Reds as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati is 11-11 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 672.

The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (641 total), St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 2 Cubs W 2-1 Andrew Abbott vs Javier Assad September 3 Cubs L 15-7 Carson Spiers vs Jameson Taillon September 4 Mariners W 6-3 Tejay Antone vs Bryan Woo September 5 Mariners W 7-6 Connor Phillips vs Bryce Miller September 6 Mariners L 8-4 Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert September 8 Cardinals - Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom September 9 Cardinals - Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson September 10 Cardinals - Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas September 12 @ Tigers - Lyon Richardson vs Matt Manning September 13 @ Tigers - Andrew Abbott vs Eduardo Rodríguez September 14 @ Tigers - TBA vs Reese Olson

Cardinals Schedule