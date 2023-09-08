2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Ruixin Liu is the in the lead at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship after one round of play. Liu is shooting -7 and is +20000 to win.
Want to place a bet on the Kroger Queen City Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Kroger Queen City Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:30 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 88th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|3
|4
|88th
Click here to bet on Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 1:36 PM ET
- Current Rank: 114th (+2)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|74
|+2
|3
|3
|114th
Click here to bet on Grant with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ruoning Yin
- Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Yin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|12th
Want to place a bet on Yin in the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 88th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Hataoka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|3
|4
|88th
Think Hataoka can win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
- Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 49th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|49th
Click here to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|6th (-5)
|+2000
|Charley Hull
|6th (-5)
|+2000
|Rose Zhang
|36th (-2)
|+2000
|Ally Ewing
|21st (-3)
|+2000
|Yuka Saso
|21st (-3)
|+2500
|Andrea Lee
|49th (-1)
|+2500
|A Lim Kim
|124th (+3)
|+2500
|Allisen Corpuz
|69th (E)
|+2800
|Amy Yang
|124th (+3)
|+2800
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|6th (-5)
|+3300
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.