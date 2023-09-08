The Atlanta Dream (18-20) hope to end a nine-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (18-20) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

The matchup has no line set.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Dream vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 83 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.1)

Washington (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Dream vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has 18 wins in 37 games against the spread this season.

Out of Atlanta's 37 games so far this season, 16 have gone over the total.

Dream Performance Insights

At 82.7 points scored per game and 84 points allowed, the Dream are fourth in the league offensively and eighth defensively.

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.5).

The Dream are ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.1).

In 2023 the Dream are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

The Dream are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.3%).

Atlanta attempts 27.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.2% are 2-pointers.

