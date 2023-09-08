Clervie Ngounoue has a match against Katie Volynets coming up next in the San Diego Open round of 32. Ngounoue currently is +10000 to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 San Diego Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Ngounoue at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ngounoue's Next Match

Ngounoue will play Volynets in the round of 32 on Monday, September 11 at 3:45 PM ET, after beating Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2 in the qualification final.

Ngounoue has current moneyline odds of +155 to win her next match versus Volynets. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Ngounoue? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Ngounoue Stats

Ngounoue beat No. 69-ranked Liu 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the .

Through two tournaments over the past 12 months, Ngounoue is 1-2 and has yet to win a title.

Ngounoue is 1-2 on hard courts over the past year.

Ngounoue has played 18.7 games per match in her three matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Ngounoue has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 18.7 games per match while winning 44.6% of games.

Ngounoue has won 0% of her return games and 28.6% of her service games over the past year.

Ngounoue has been victorious in 28.6% of her service games on hard courts and 0% of her return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.