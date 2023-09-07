Travis d'Arnaud vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this year (37.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.209
|AVG
|.266
|.289
|OBP
|.309
|.430
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.0 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He has an 8.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has amassed an 8.10 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .359 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.