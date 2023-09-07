Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (90-48) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 7. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +260 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-350). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -110 odds). The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 124 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.1%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-105) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+100) Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

