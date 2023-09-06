Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this year (37.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .209 AVG .266 .289 OBP .309 .430 SLG .438 9 XBH 12 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings