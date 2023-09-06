The Seattle Storm (11-26) will look to Jewell Loyd (24.3 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Rhyne Howard (17.5, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Dream vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Storm 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-6.2)

Atlanta (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Dream vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has 17 wins in 36 games against the spread this year.

This season, 16 of Atlanta's 36 games have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

On offense, the Dream are putting up 82.8 points per game (fourth-ranked in league). They are allowing 84.4 points per contest on defense (ninth-ranked).

Although Atlanta is allowing 35.6 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), it ranks third-best in the league by grabbing 36 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Dream are committing 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

While the Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes per game with 6.5 (second-worst), they rank seventh in the league with a 34.1% three-point percentage.

The Dream rank third-best in the WNBA by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 33.4% to opposing teams. They rank fourth in the league by allowing 7.2 threes per contest.

Of the shots taken by Atlanta in 2023, 72.1% of them have been two-pointers (77.8% of the team's made baskets) and 27.9% have been from beyond the arc (22.2%).

