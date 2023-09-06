The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .591 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 96 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

In 22.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 53 games this season (38.7%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season (51.8%), including 23 multi-run games (16.8%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 70 .300 AVG .255 .362 OBP .312 .554 SLG .469 33 XBH 28 16 HR 17 41 RBI 45 71/25 K/BB 72/23 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings