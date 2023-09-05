Orlando Arcia vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .280 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 74 of 114 games this season (64.9%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.317
|.454
|SLG
|.448
|16
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|39/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
