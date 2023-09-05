Nicky Lopez vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Nicky Lopez and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 31 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .236 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 31 of 71 games this season (43.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.5%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Lopez has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 18 of 71 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Other Braves Players vs the Cardinals
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.233
|.391
|OBP
|.289
|.333
|SLG
|.289
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|4/2
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
