After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .279 with 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 95 of 135 games this season (70.4%) Riley has had a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (34.8%).

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (52 of 135), with two or more RBI 22 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 70 of 135 games this year, and more than once 23 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .301 AVG .259 .361 OBP .315 .547 SLG .476 32 XBH 28 15 HR 17 40 RBI 45 70/24 K/BB 72/23 2 SB 1

