Sean Murphy vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .271 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in 57 of 92 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).
- In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (39.1%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (18.5%).
- He has scored in 44 games this season (47.8%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.383
|.488
|SLG
|.552
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|37
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.